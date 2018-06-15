SM a pet-friendly mall
The furry member of the family finds another home inside a mall; SM Supermalls open doors to cute pets, letting them in and bond with their masters.
Responsible pethood means taking good care of your little fella’s well-being, one way to do it is to bond with them whenever and wherever inside a mall.
Simply make your animal pets feel special by taking extra care while inside the mall: your pet can be hand-carried, inside a carrier or let them walk with leash but when your little fella leaves a mark, clean as you go.
SM Supermalls love pets and we want them be part of your leisure time so bring them in and have fun at any SM malls.
