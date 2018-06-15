Contraband seized in Mandaue City Jail greyhound operation

Authorities from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) did not find any illegal drug during the greyhound operation at the male dormitory of Mandaue City Jail early morning today (June 15).

Only assorted drug paraphernalia, mobile phones, and other prohibited items were confiscated during the operation.

The confiscated items include mobiles phones, charges, disposable lighters, packs of cigarettes, sharp-pointed objects, and a sex toy.

Jail Warden Supt. Jessie Calumpag requested the operation as a follow-up to the greyhound operation conducted more than a week ago at the building where drug lord Steve Go is housed.