Man shot dead in Buaya drug bust

A 44-year-old man died after he tried to shoot one of the police officers during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City on June 14, Thursday evening.

Police identified the suspect as Ronnie Mayol, from Sitio Saac, Barangay Buaya, who succumbed to gunshot wounds on his body.

Inspector Jaime Tolentino, Chief of Pusok Police Station said that the suspect drew out his gun and shoot one of the police officers after sensing he was transacting with the police. Support personnel neutralized him.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Police recovered 15 small sachets, 38 revolver gun and a P200 bill believed to be proceeds from his illegal drug trade.