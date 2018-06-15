Village councilor shot dead in San Francisco Town on Camotes Island

Two persons, including a village councilor, were killed while one was injured in a shooting incident in Barangays Esperanza and Campo, San Francisco town, Camotes Island, Cebu on Thursday evening (June 14).

Among the casualties were Marcelo Roslenda, 59, who served as councilor of Barangay Esperanza; and Ennyjay Andrade, 27.

Marlon Jauma, 36, sustained an injury due to the incident.

Senior Insp. Leo Ty, chief of San Francisco police station, said that they are conducting a manhunt operation to arrest two unidentified suspects who were riding on board a motorcycle.

The suspects first shot Roslenda and Andrade in Barangay Esperanza and later fired shots at Jauma inside the store of the village councilor in Barangay Campo.