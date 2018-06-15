Watch World Cup games at CCSC

The Cebu City government in partnership with IPI and Sky Cable is hosting a free public viewing of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Starting tonight, 8pm to 2am, until July 15, Cebuano football fans can watch all the games at the grandstand of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

One would only need to pay CCSC’s entrance fee of P20 to watch.

This is Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s answer to the clamor of the Cebu football community.