Kuya Bodjie in Cebu on June 23

Master storyteller Luisito “Bodjie” Pascua will be in Cebu on June 23 for a storytelling workshop to be held at the Smart Conference Room, Mabolo, Cebu City.

Kuya Bodjie is known to a generation of children who grew up watching the iconic afternoon show “Batibot”.

The workshop is designed as part of the 2018 Cebu Design Week and is organized by Cebu Literary Festival.

Hendri Go, the lead organizer of Cebu Literary Festival, said the workshop will be about the principles and techniques of storytelling and is highly recommended to teachers, parents, and librarians.

Go said Kuya Bodjie’ inputs will include performance skills, improvisation, and interactive skills, verbal and non-verbal communication analyzing stories to maximize impact on listeners.

“We are happy to bring Kuya Bodjie back to Cebu in this storytelling workshop that would hopefully upgrade the storytelling skills of our storytellers here,” said Go, who is also the executive producer of Little Boy Productions.

Kuya Bodjie attended acting classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute in New York. He started working for his BFA degree at the University of Southern California which he eventually obtained from New York University (NYU). At NYU, he played the title role in Moliere’s “The Bourgeois Gentleman”.

To date, he has appeared in over 100 productions with the Philippines’ top theatre companies. Filipino children perhaps know him best as “Kuya Bodjie” in the TV shows “Batibot”, “Bulilit”, and “Sige, Sali Ka Na!.”

He is the founding president of Alitaptap Storytellers’ Club at the Museo Pambata and used to sit as a Sectoral Representative for Storytellers at the Philippine Board on Books for Young People. He last performed for Cebuano audiences as Tonton Julian in the Broadway musical “Once on This Island” produced by Cebu-based theater production company Little Boy Productions.

For more information and registration, contact +63 945 691 2119 or email cebuliteraryfestival@gmail.com. Workshop Fee: P 1,500.00 including lunch.

This event is sponsored by Smart Communications, The Center Suites, Little Boy Productions and Basadours.