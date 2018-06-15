San Isidro residents participate evacuation drill

Around 500 residents of Barangay San Isidro in Talisay City participated the Barangay Wide Evacuation Drill aimed to give residents the proper training on the “Do’s and Don’t” during an evacuation.

24 residents from the barangay acted as injured patients, pregnant woman, children, and senior citizens.

Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Head Alvin Santillana said the barangay was chosen as a simulation area since the Barangay is prone to flooding.

During the drill, Santillana said narrow roads made it difficult for the resident to easily pass through during the exercise.

Out from the drill, a recommendation will then be drafted based on the assessment of the activity.