Man arrested in San Roque drug bust

More than P100 Thousand worth of suspected shabu were seized during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Moon River in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City on June 15, Friday morning.

Police identified the suspect as Bobby Badinas, 43, from Barangay San Roque who was arrested during a drug bust conducted by the Talisay City Police.

Seized from him were 49 small sachets and 3 medium packs of suspected shabu worth P131,000.

Talisay City Police Chief Marlu Conag said Badinas was arrested for illegal possession of drug bust but was later released due to the lack of evidence.

The suspect is now detained at Talisay police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.