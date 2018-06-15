Osmena warns non-compliant motorcycle dealers 

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has threatened large-scale, motorcycle dealers in Cebu City that he may shut them down if they do not act fast on having the motorcycles they sold registered at the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

In a press conference on Thursday (June 14), Osmeña said he came up with an announcement after receiving numerous complaints through texts from buyers of motorcycles in Cebu City who were apprehended since their vehicles are not yet registered.

“There’s a complain, you know. We have this terrible situation with somebody, he will buy a motorcycle but they cannot get their registration papers. What’s happening in many cases is that motorcycle companies do not submit papers and payment of registration to LTO so it takes even longer (for the vehicles to be registered),” said Osmeña.