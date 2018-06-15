Around 600 Barangay, SK candidates failed to submit SOCE in 5 Cebu towns

At least 663 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan candidates from five different local government units (LGUs) failed to submit their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCEs), based on the records coming from the COMELEC offices of Argao, Bantayan, Pinamungajan, Pilar, and Minglanilla.

Comelec Provincial Election Supervisor Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano said the Campaign Finance Department will send a demand letter to the violators.

For first time violators, they will be asked to pay a fine ranging from P1,000 to P30, 000.

Elected candidates who have failed to submit their SOCEs cannot assume office, which is set on June 30. / CNU Intern Nikki B. Villagordi