Cebu City dads on police shame campaign; “Follow due process, file proper cases”

Whether or not officials from the Philippine National Police (PNP) will push through on launching a shame campaign on members of their ranks who are allegedly involved in illegal activities, officials from the Cebu City Government cautioned them to be extra careful.

Cebu City Councilors Dave Tumulak and Joel Garganera expressed support on presenting erring police officers before the media if it meant cleansing their ranks from scallywags. But they urged authorities to follow due process.

In a text message sent to Cebu Daily News yesterday, Garganera said such allegations must be backed with substantial evidence as support.

“One can fairly say that this planned shame campaign is quite consistent with our President’s effort to cleanse the ranks of the institution expected to enforce the law. The only concern that should be raised in this campaign is the system of identifying those erring police officers,” said Garganera.

“There should be no room for doubt and no one should be influenced by personal motives or the likes. Otherwise, I can say that go ahead, make our day,” he added.

For his part, Tumulak, Deputy Mayor on Police Matters, also suggested filing the proper cases in court if ever the PNP would proceed on launching a shame campaign.

“As long as the allegations hurled against our policemen are verified, and once it will be made public, authorities must immediately file the proper cases in court,” said Tumulak.