Spartan Race Sprint Cebu today at Foressa Trails

AROUND 2,000 seasoned and newbie athletes will test their mettle in today’s first Spartan Race in Cebu at the Foressa Trails in Barangay Cansomoroy in Balamban town, western Cebu.

The race will feature the sprint category of the Spartan Race Philippines, which is a five-kilometer run with around 20 obstacles.

This event will be held for the first time in Cebu and the third time in the country. The first two editions were held in San Mateo, Rizal and in Purac, Pampanga, respectively.

Aside from the elite, open and team categories, there will be age group categories as well. Age Group racers will be divided into different age brackets: 14-17 years old, 18-24 years old, 24-25, 25-29, 30-39,40-49, and 50 and above.

A portion of the registration fee of the participants will be given to Smile Train, a non-profit organization that helps children with cleft palates.