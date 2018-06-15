Alaska improves to 7-1
ALASKA took shared ownership of the top seed after overcoming NLEX, 120-111, in the main game of the 2018 PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday at Mall of Asia Arena.
The Aces bumped their winning streak to seven games and improved to a 7-1 (win-loss) record, tying Rain or Shine at the head of the standings while the Road Warriors dropped to 2-7.
Meanwhile, Meralco trashed Blackwater, 102-75, in the first game.
The Bolts muscled their way to their third straight win and to a 6-2 record, and a spot in the quarterfinals, while the bottom-dwelling Elite are at a miserable 1-9 card with one more game left in their schedule.
Arize Onuaku put up a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double to lead the Bolts while Anjo Caram finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
