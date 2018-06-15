GESTA WINS REG’L TITLE

Cebuano Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta is officially back in business as he clinched the World Boxing Organization (WBO)-North American Boxing Organization (NABO) lightweight title with a 10-round majority decision victory over a taller American foe in Roberto “Tito” Manzanarez last Thursday at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

The two-time world title challenger Gesta won via scores of 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.

The bout served as the main event of Golden Boy Boxing Promotions.

The 30-year-old Gesta improved his record to 32 wins, two defeats and two draws. He has 17 wins via knockouts.

Manzanarez tasted his second defeat against 35 wins, 28 by knockouts.

This was a good come back fight for the Medellin, north Cebu native, who lost to former WBA world lightweight champion Jorge Linares last January 27, 2018 in Inglewood, California via unanimous decision.

Gesta, who stands at 5-foot-7, managed to overcome the 6-foot Manzanarez’ height advantage by being the aggressor in the first five rounds.

Manzanarez eventually suffered a cut around his right eye at the end of the fifth round.

Gesta’s momentum slowed down in the last five rounds after Manzanarez adjusted and used his reach advantage against the Filipino.

But Manzanarez’ efforts weren’t enough as the Cebuano held on to win the bout and the title. /with a report from Inquirer.net