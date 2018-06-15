Turning back time, Cebuano Juntilla explodes for 30

CEBUANO cager Reed Juntilla showed that he still had plenty left in the tank as he scored a whopping 30 points to lead the Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines Valientes to an 86-80 win over the Laguna Heroes in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Datu Cup on Thursday night at the Alonte Sports Complex in Laguna.

More important was Juntilla’s timely offensive explosion, as he scored 12 of those points in the fourth, including a tough jumper with a little over a minute left that put the Valientes in front by six, 84-78.

Another former pro, Jonathan Parreno, added 18 points.

In the first game, The “Ilonggo Superman” Billy Ray Robles helped the Davao Occidental Tigers come away with a close 75-71 win over the Imus Bandera.

Robles scored 15 points while former pro Mark Yee finished with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds.