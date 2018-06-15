Move to round up night loiterers gains support

GOODBYE, TAMBAYS!

FOR some parents, the order of President Duterte to round up “istambays” or loiterers at night is a welcome development.

Penelope Galozo, a mother of three, said that she is in favor of the President’s plan which will be implemented by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Maayo ni kay aron di gubot ang karsada. Mao mana gud ang sinugdanan sa mga away ug inom sa kalye,” Galozo told Cebu Daily News.

(It’s a good move to maintain peace and order in our streets. Istambays are usually the ones who initiate trouble)

This was also the sentiment of another mother, Naome Cruz.

“Pabor ko ilabi na para sa mga batan-on. Kay wala man g’yud rason nga kinahanglan sila mo istambay sa mga dalan,” Cruz said.

(I am in favor of this especially for the youth. They should not be loitering on the streets at night)

Both Galozo and Cruz said that they wanted this move to be implemented because loiterers are bad examples to the children.

Duterte issued the order to round up “istambays” as a way to lessen or prevent criminality.

PNP Chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, during his visit to Cebu yesterday, said that this move will prevent criminal activities and provide a safer atmosphere especially for those who have to work on night shifts.

“This is for their safety also. Kung ikaw naka tambay ka sa isang lugar na alam ng pulis na delikado, so kung dumaan yung pulis na naka roving, baka pagkamalan ka diyan,” Albayalde said.

(This is also for their safety. If you are loitering in a place which is considered dangerous by the police, then you could be mistaken for someone with bad intentions)

Albayalde was in Cebu City to grace the opening of a gun expo.

He said that the police will reprimand and issue warnings to first offenders. Repeat offenders on the other hand, will be apprehended.

Albayalde said that implementing the anti-istambay move won’t be difficult since the country has existing anti-vagrancy laws.

“All the cities meron n’yan (ordinances). Di pwede pakalat-kalat sa kalsada lalo na yung mga delikadong oras,” Albayalde said.

In order to do this, Albayalde directed policemen to intensify their nightly patrols.