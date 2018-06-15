BREAKING: Gimenez’ late header steers Uruguay to 1-0 win vs Egypt

J.M. Gimenez gave two-time World Cup champion Uruguay its win in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia via a 1-0 edging of Egypt.

With Luis Suarez stifled by the Egyptian defense all throughout the match, Gimenez was finally able to penetrate when he headed home the ball which came from a free kick in the 89th minute.

The Pharaohs were playing without Mo Salah, despite the assurances made by the Egypt National Team manager Hector Cuper that the Liverpool star will play against Uruguay.

Egypt, however, can still hold its head up with goalie Mohamed Elshenawy receiving the Man of the Match honor.