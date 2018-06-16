Portugal draws Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to help Portugal end its first match against Spain in a 3-all draw in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Ronaldo had immediately put Portugal ahead when he scored an early goal, just four minutes into the match, by converting a penalty which he earned when he was fouled by Real Madrid teammate Nacho.

Diego Costa levels for Spain with a goal in the 24th minute.

Ronaldo puts Portugal ahead again in the 44th minute. And, again, Costa scored the equalizer for Spain in the 55th minute.

It had looked like Spain had the win in the bag when Nacho put Spain ahead just three minutes later which remained unanswered by Portugal.

However, Ronaldo again struck with a goal via a direct freekick when he was fouled by Gerard Pique in the 88th minute, sending the game into 3-all.

Both teams weren’t able to score another goal even within the four-minute stoppage time, thus earning a point each and leaving Iran which earlier won against Morocco safe at the top of Group B.

Ronaldo was aptly named the Man of the Match.