Own goal gives Iran 1-0 win against Morocco

An own goal in the stoppage time allowed Iran to barge into the win column with a 1-0 edging of Morocco in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Iran’s second win in the history of the World Cup, however, was not caused by an Iranian player but by Moroccan substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz who headed the ball into his own team’s net.

Bouhaddouz had come in at the 77th minute of the match in replacement of Ayoub El Kaabi.

The last time that Iran won a match in the World Cup was in 1998.

The Morocco-Iran match was the first in Group B with Spain to battle Portugal next.