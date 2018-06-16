DRAGONBOAT FEST KICKS OFF TODAY

CEBU CITY

THIRTEEN dragon boat teams will be paddling for supremacy in the first-ever Cebu City Dragonboat Festival today at the Il Corso, Citta de Mare in the South Road Properties (SRP).

Teams from Cebu to see action are Sugbu Mighty Dragons, Poseidon Dragon Boat Team, Cebu Fireblade and Black Manta Warriors.

The local teams will be joined by Dumaguete’s Hilera Dragon Boat Team, Metro Dumaguete Paddlers, Tambobo Bay Dragonboat Team, Umagu Dragonboat Team and Dumaguete Yellowfins; Bohol’s BPA Bohol Paddlers Association and Pundok Amila; Iligan City’s Bakunawa and the Tacloban Bay Breeze.

The race, organized by the Kabya Bisayas, a dragonboat race organizer and technical group, in partnership with the Cebu City government, features the 300-meter small boat event in men, women and mixed categories.

According to Paraz, the game will start as early as 6 a.m. to avoid rough water conditions in the afternoon.

The top three winners of each category will bring home cash prizes with P20,000 for the champion and the first and second runners-up getting P15,000 and P10,000, respectively. They will also be receiving medals and trophies.