Gov’s Cup semis set

The north and south division semifinal cast is complete in the ongoing Cebu Governor’s Cup 2018 Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament. The semifinal round which will follow a single-round robin format, will start on June 23.

In the north division, the top four teams that will be vying for a finals ticket are the division defending champion Consolacion Sarok Weavers, Bantayan Island, Medellin and San Francisco, Camotes.

Bantayan and Medellin had to wait for the last remaining match that was played last Friday night between Tuburan and Balamban which ended in a 98-90 win in favor of Balamban. The win denied Tuburan from forging a three-way tie with Bantayan and Medellin.

Bantayan and Medellin had 2-1 (win-loss) cards while Tuburan had 1-1. It could have improved to 2-1 if it was able to beat Balamban. If the three-way tie had happened, the three teams would’ve settled for a point differential method to determine the two teams who will advance to the semis.

The North Division semifinals will be held from June 26 to 28 at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex. The semifinalists agreed in a meeting yesterday to hold the matches on neutral ground to take away the homecourt advantage which the two island towns — Bantayan and San Francisco, Camotes do not have.

Medellin and the Sarok Weavers will duke it out in the first semifinals match on June 26 with San Francisco and Bantayan contesting the second game.

Unlike the north division, the south division semifinals which will start earlier on June 23 will be played in three separate venues.

First game will have Barili facing Talisay to be followed by the game between host team Alegria and Sibonga at the Alegria Sports Complex.