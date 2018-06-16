Protests expected if 20-storey building is approved

IF CEBU Governor Hilario Davide III decides to stick to his original plan of building a 20-storey building inside the Capitol complex, he should be ready to face a hail of protests and complaints from heritage advocates.

This was the assertion of Architect Melva Rodriguez Java, who is the heritage consultant of the Office of the Vice Governor.

“I think so kay naa may mga heritage advocates nga strikto pud kaayo nga ni follow aning mga guidelines sa National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP),” Java said in a phone interview.

Java also revealed that she once saw four persons standing in front of the Capitol holding placards urging Capitol to stop Davide’s P1.5-billion project.

However, Java said that she had already endorsed her concerns regarding the historic and heritage dimensions of the project to Davide who will make the final decision.

“During the public hearing, I orally gave it out and also in writing to the governor and vice governor so kahibalo na sila sa stand nako concerning the guidelines about the character and the historic importance of the Capitol. Ang ako nalang gi hope nga e-consider nila ni sa ilang final decision,” Java said.

Java also said that she was able to talk with the governor before the public hearing and revealed that the latter thanked her for her inputs.

She revealed that as a consultant, it is her job to help the provincial government carry out its functions for the best interest of everyone. /Nikki Villagorda CNU Intern