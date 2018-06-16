Tumulak: Give cops more time to stamp out drugs trade

GIVE law enforcers more time.

Saying that eradicating illegal drugs is not an easy task to do, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak appealed to the public to forego any conclusions and to instead trust the system being implemented by authorities to stamp out the narcotics trade.

“It’s not really easy to get rid of illegal drugs. But we’re doing our best,” he said in an interview on Saturday.

In his visit to Cebu City last Friday, Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said Cebu remains a “hotspot” for illegal drugs despite numerous anti-narcotics operations since the government started its war on drugs in July 2016.

Narco cops

He said he received reports that there are still a lot of policemen in Cebu who are involved in the illegal drugs trade, thus making it more difficult to address the problem.

Although he did not mention any figures, Albayalde, who assumed the country’s top police position last April 19, warned policemen to stop any involvement in the narcotics trade or they will regret their actions.

Since the war on drugs started on July 1, 2016, at least 200 policemen in Central Visayas, most of whom were assigned in Cebu, were relieved from their posts and transferred by Camp Crame either to the rebel-infested areas in Luzon or to war-torn areas in Mindanao.

The revamp, implemented by then PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, was made to disrupt illegal drug activities in Cebu following reports that these policemen were receiving money from drug lords.

While Albayalde has a point, Tumulak said due credit must also be given to the majority of the police force who are doing their jobs well.

“Cebu may have been considered a hotspot for illegal drugs because of the quantity of drugs being seized by the police and other law enforcement units,” he said.

Tumulak, the deputy mayor on police matters, urged the public and other sectors of community to help them in fighting the menace of illegal drugs.

“Those people in the communities know who are into illegal drugs. That is why they play an important role in solving the drug problem,” he said.

Tumulak also called on barangay officials to intensify their campaign against illegal drugs.

Winning the war

Meanwhile, Cebu Provincial Police Office director Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena admitted that although there is still a lot to be done, the police are winning the fight against illegal drugs.

“Yes, we are winning this war, napakalaki na ang pagbabago. Based sa interviews sa civilians. Malaki na ang pagbabago sa pag-assume ni presidente (Rodrigo Duterte),” said Abrugena.

Aside from apprehending drug personalities in the province, Abrugena said that they are also crafting strategies on how to reduce the demand for illegal drugs.

“Our focus really is to eradicate drugs and to apprehend their sources,” said Abrugena.

Concerned

Fe Barino, who organized the Surrender to God (SuGod) community-based outpatient drug recovery and renewal program in Liloan town, Cebu, was unhappy when she learned that Cebu remains a hotspot for illegal drugs.

“We feel sad because illegal drugs continue to find its way to society,” she said.

Barino said it’s about to time to intensify the anti-drug campaign of government and organizations to educate people about the ill-effects of illegal drugs. /with Reporters Morexette Marie

B. Erram and Nestle Semilla