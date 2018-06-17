Croatia, Denmark chalk wins
Croatia blanked Nigeria 2-0 while Denmark edged Peru, 1-0.
Luka Modric and Yussef Yurary were named Man of the Match in their respective matches.
Modric converted a penalty in the 71st minute for Croatia’s second goal while Yurary kept Denmark’s winning streak with a goal in the 59th minute.
Croatia’s first goal was a contribution from Nigeria when Oghenekaro Etebo scored an own goal in the 32nd minute.
The win allows Croatia to take the top spot in Group D with its 3 points after Argentina and Iceland draw their match, handing them a point each.
Denmark, on the other hand, takes the second spot in Group C behind France who also won its first match against Australia.
