Man wanted for murder

A 21-year-old man accused of murder was arrested by the police by virtue of a warrant of arrest in Barangay Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu on Friday (June 14).

Police Insp. JayR Palcon identified the suspect as Francis Xavier “Pantet” Bontol, a resident of Sitio Pagutlan, Barangay Yati, Liloan.

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 56 in Mandaue City has recommended no bail for the temporary liberty of the suspect.

Bontol is currently detained at the Liloan Precinct pending for presentation before the court.