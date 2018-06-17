Barangay Babag councilman flees after shooting cousin
By Benjie B. Talisic June 17,2018
Police are pursuing a councilman in Barangay Babag, Cebu City suspected of shooting his cousin during an argument in his home at past 1 pm Sunday.
The Mabolo police identified the councilman as Renante Bacarisas who was accused of shooting his 36-year-old cousin George Ibona.
A SWAT team joined in pursuing the official.
