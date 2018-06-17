Man shot dead in Lapu

A man was shot dead in Sitio Mangga, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday morning, June 17.

Police identified that victim as Nicolo Suarez, 29, from Barangay Looc, who succumbed to different gunshot wound on his body.

Initial investigation conducted by PO1 Anthony Rober of Lapu-Lapu City police homicide section revealed that the victim was on board a motorcycle driven by his unknown companion.

“His companion who is still unidentified drove the motorcycle, upon reaching the place he pulled out his gun and shot the victim several times,” said Robert.

Nearby resident rushed the victim to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Robert said the assailant immediately fled.

Police are now on a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailant and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.