LTO: “Apprehending colorum vehicles continues despite the impounding area already full”

Regional Director Victor Caindec of Land Transportation Office (LTO-7 assured that apprehending colorum vehicles continues despite the impounding area already full.

Caindec said they do a technical impounding, in which apprehended colorum vehicles tagged in their system as impounded but was released to owners for safekeeping.

If caught using vehicle under the technical impounding period, Caindec said they will cancel their registration and perpetually ban the vehicle for registration.

He said LTO-7’s primary focus now is for the road safety operation, such as the wearing of seatbelts and overloading of trucks and buses.

While, tapping personnel from PNP Traffic, PNP-HPG and LTFRB to focus on colorum operations.