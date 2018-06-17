Councilor Pesquera hopes work update on underpass project is true

Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera is hopeful that the reported 75 percent completion of the underpass project is true.

Pesquera said that for the past 10 months since the underpass construction started, commuters and motorists plying the N. Bacalso Avenue had been suffering from the worsening traffic situation in near the project site.

Though still determined to pursue her plan to sue the Department of Public works and Highways (DPWH) if the underpass would not improve the traffic situation in the area, Pesquera said that she was still hoping that the underpass would help the traffic in the area.