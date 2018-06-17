‘Respeto’ dominates Urian Awards; ‘Bangiga: Howling Wilderness’ wins Best Picture

KHAVZ dela Cruz’s “Balangiga: Howling Wilderness” continues to reap awards.

After the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards, the film was named Best Picture during the 41st Gawad Urian held Thursday night at the ABS-CBN Vertis Tent in Quezon City, Metro Manila. It also won the Best Music award.

“Balangiga: Howling Wilderness” is a story of eight-year-old Kulas who escapes with his grandfather and a carabao from the “Kill and Burn” order of General Jacob Smith.

The film is set in 1901 in Balanginga, Samar. It stars Justine Samson, Warren Tuaño, Pio del Rio, Lourd de Veyra, Jun Sabayton, Roxlee, Daniel Paliss, and Althea Vega.

On the other hand, Treb Monteras II’s “Respeto” got the biggest haul of awards, including Best Actor for Abra, Best Supporting Actor for Dido Dela Paz, Best Sound and Best Editing.

Abra plays Hendrix who dreams of becoming a rapper and joins the world of underground hiphop while Dela Paz portrays Doc, an old poet who is haunted by his experience during the Martial Law.

Broadway actress Joanna Ampil of the musical, “Ang Larawan” won the Best Actress award while seasoned actress Odette Khan of “Bar Boys” took home the Best Supporting Actress award.

Ampil expressed in an Instagram post how happy she is receiving the award.

“Feeling complete and over the moon with my #GawadUrian award. I cannot say thank you enough,” said Ampil, who also bagged the same recognition during the 43rd Metro Manila Film Festival in 2017.

Gino Gonzales, also from “Ang Larawan” won the Best in Production Award.

Other winners are Christopher Gozum for Best Screenplay (“Dapol Tan Payawan Na Tayug”), Mycko David (“Neomanila”), and Arnel Barbarona for Best Director (“Tu Pag Imatuy”).