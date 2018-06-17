AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

Some netizens were skeptical over an announcement by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) that the P683-million underpass project at Natalio Bacalso Avenue will be completed by December this year or three months ahead of the target schedule.

A netizen named Armand Eborda commented, “wow 3 months ahead of the schedule.”

While Ricardo Gaspelio wrote, “The only purpose of this project is to eliminate the 30 seconds left turns from and to and from Llamas. But how much peoples ‘money is spent and lost for this silly project. Regular commuters has to spend at least additional 1 hour travel time daily for at least 18 months or more than 500 hours.”

Want to share your comments on pressing issues? Comment them on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News.