Digong’s and other kisses

Pipila na ka semana ang milabay human gikagubtan ang pag kiss ni Duterte niadtong Filipina sa South Korea nga dunay bana nga Koreano

Apan mahimuot gihapon akong maghunahuna sa dakong kasikas nga nahimo niani.

Ang kaigat naman lang gyud aning Digong, mibutho intawon sa CNN ang iyang karinyo sosyal diin mibagid ang iyang ngabil ngadtod ngabil sa babaye.

Dako na ba gyud diay tong krimen ang iyang bigabiga? Ang iyang inamaw nga palami na world news. Hapit ma apil sa “#metoo.” Mao nga nianing maong lindog mopagawas kitag pipila ka linya kabahin sa halok.

“(Because your kiss) your kiss is on my list/Because your kiss is on my list of the best things in life”- Hall and Oats/“Kiss On My List”

“Pahaluka nalang kug dyutay/ unsay halok oy unsay dyutay/ Irog irog, unsay irog,/sibog sibog Unsay sibog/ unsay sibog sibog ngarig dyutay” –Ben Zubiri/”Pasayawa ko Day”

“Georgie Porgie pudding and pie/Kissed the girls and made them cry/When the boys came out to play/Georgie Porgie ran away” –Georgy Porgie/Nursery Rhyme

“Besame, besame mucho/Como si fuera esta noche la última vez/Besame, besame mucho Que tengo miedo a perderte, perderte despues” –Consuelo Velazquez/”Besame Mucho”

“You must remember this/A kiss is still a kiss/A sigh is just a sigh/The fundamental things apply As time goes by” –Herman Hupfeld/”As Time Goes By” (Theme song from the movie Casablanca)

“What do you get when you kiss a girl/You get enough germs to catch pneumonia/After you do, she’ll never phone you/I’ll never fall in love again/I’ll never fall in love again” –Burt Bacharach/”I’ll Never Fall In Love Again”

“You don’t have to be rich/To be my girl/You don’t have to be cool/To rule my world/Ain’t no particular sign I’m more compatible with/I just want your extra time and your/Kiss, Oh oh” –Prince/”Kiss”

I’m ridin’ in your car, you turn on the radio/You’re pullin’ me close, I just say no/I say I don’t like it, but you know I’m a liar/’Cause when we kiss, ooh, fire” –Pointer Sisters/”Fire”

“Stop your crying/It’s alright/Shut up kiss me/Hold me tight” -Angel Olsem/”Shut uo kiss me”

“It’s centrifugal motion/It’s perpetual bliss/It’s that pivotal moment/It’s, ah, subliminal/This kiss, this kiss (it’s criminal)/This kiss, this kiss” –Faith Hill/”This Kiss”

“I wanna Kiss you all over/Till the night closes in” –Exile/”Kiss you all over.”

“Kiss me/Beneath the milky twilight/Lead me on the moonlit floor” –Sixpence Non The Richer/”Kiss Me”

Ubayubay na ning mga halok atong nahisgutan, usa na alng ka flying gikan ning maong lindog nganha kanimo magbabasa.