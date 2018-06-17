Tugade to push with phaseout of old units

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) has stood firm on its stand to proceed with the modernization plan for public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said on Sunday that he would not be threatened to pull out of the program by the impending transport strikes.

Transport drivers and operators have called the attention of the government to the negative effects of the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

“They can hold a protest rally if they want. They can burn my effigy. But I will insist on the PUV Modernization program,” Tugade said in a statement.