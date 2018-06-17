Darrell Shane Menina comes back to play for UC

A TEAM that lacked backcourt bite last season is suddenly teeming with it as the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters has recruited spitfire guard Darrell Shane Menina to their fold from the National University Bulldogs.

The move by the pride of Talisay City brings his career full circle as he finally comes home after leaving UC back in 2015 to join the Mapua Cardinals.

Not long after, he moved to NU’s camp before finally making the decision to come down south to play for a rejigged UC squad that also added former Centro Escolar University stud, Paul Galinato.

“I chose to come back to UC since I wanted to go to where it all started. UC was the one that initially gave me my chance to become the player that I am today so this is my way of giving back,” said Menina.

The Webmasters came within a win away from the Cesafi title last season but at times, suffered from the lack of depth at the point guard slot. Menina’s arrival is set to remedy that.

Menina did not take long to showcase what he can do as he scored 14 points in his first game for the Webmasters, drilling two straight three-pointers in the fourth, to help nip the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars, 84-81, in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup.

“I’m here to just do what the coaches ask of me. I will do whatever I possibly can to help us win ball games. At this point, I just want to take it a game at a time,” Menina said.

Menina’s homecoming also reunites him with Justine Dacalos, his high school backcourt mate, who is now one of the pillars of the team.

“I’m just so happy to be playing with Justine once again. He’s like an elder brother to me. He helps me out a lot and gives me plenty of advice.”

Asked about what he’s expecting now that he’s going to be coached by fiery multi-titled head coach Yayoy Alcoseba, Menina admitted feeling intimidated at first but related that he understands where the fire is coming from.

“At first, it was so intimidating because they said he is really strict. But after playing the game earlier, I’ve learned that he is strict but in a good way.

It’s all for our benefit and I feel comfortable playing for him already.”