Iceland draws Argentina, 1-1
ICELAND debuted in the FIFA World Cup with a 1-all draw against Argentina in Russia.
Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson was honored the Man of the Match title as he shutout all attempts of Argentina, including a penalty kick from one of the world’s greatest footballers, Leo Messi.
Kun Aguero put Argentina ahead early in the 19th minute of the match. However, Alfreo Finnbogason scored the equalizer for Iceland just four minutes later.
