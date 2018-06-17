‘MY MISTAKE’

USC’s Saycon says sorry for punching incident against UV’s Albina in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

“I was wrong.”

This was what University of San Carlos (USC)-Landmaster forward John Reel Saycon said about the punching incident in Sunday’s Cesafi Partner’s Cup game against the University of the Visayas (UV) at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV won over USC in that fight-marred game, 94-67, to start its campaign in this preseason tournament on a high note.

But the story of the day belonged to Saycon, who was seen punching UV’s Tristan Albina late in the lopsided game.

UV was up, 87-56, with 4:51 left in the fourth period when Saycon and Albina collided hard at USC’s side of the court. During the collision, Saycon got hit in the abdominal area in what looked like an inadvertent punch from Albina, who also received a blow to his face.

Both players were sprawled on the floor following the collision but it took Saycon longer to recover from the hit. But as soon as he got up, he ran to Albina at the UV bench area and threw a punch.

Suspension

That punch almost triggered a free-for-all as both team’s benches emptied and met at center court. Tournament officials managed to pacify both teams just in time.

After the game, the 23-year-old Saycon admitted his wrongdoing.

“I made a mistake. I just want to say sorry to them (UV),” said Saycon, who had 21 points for USC before he and Albina were ejected from the game for the scuffle.

After the game, tournament officials led by Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy, immediately suspended Saycon for the rest of the preseason tournament.

Saycon accepted the sanction of the commissioner.

“I think [the suspension] is right because I violated the ground rules of basketball. Rules are rules. The commissioner is just doing his part,” the 6-foot-1 Saycon said.

Meanwhile, UV coach Gary Cortes said he also called the attention of his player.

“We want our players to play hard, but absolutely no punching [is allowed],” Cortes said.

Ivorian center Lassina Coulibaly topscored for UV with 24 markers while Rey Suerte added 16.

The loss was USC’s first in three outings.

In the first game, the University of Cebu improved to 2-0, (win-loss) after beating the University of San Jose-Recoletos, 73-63, in the high school division.