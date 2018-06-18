It’s a draw for Brazil vs Switzerland
A header from Steven Zuber allowed Switzerland to draw its match against Brazil at 1-all.
Philippe Coutinho was named Man of the Match after putting Brazil ahead at 1-0 just 20 minutes into the match.
However, Zuber scored the equalizer for Switzerland with a header in the 50th minute.
Brazil’s strong attacking lineup ran into trouble with the equally strong defensive side that Switzerland put up.
The draw leaves Serbia at the top of Group E after winning its match earlier against Costa Rica 1-0.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.