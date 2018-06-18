Woman in critical condition after being shot by neighbor

A 29-year-old woman is now in critical condition after she sustained a gunshot wound in Barangay Linao, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu at past 9 p.m. Sunday (June 17).

The victim, Catherine Moreno, was rushed to the hospital after Ronnoe Apilan, her neighbor, fired shots at her.

PO2 Jefferson Base of Minglanilla Police said that the suspect fled the area after the shooting.

Authorities are now in hot pursuit to arrest the suspect.