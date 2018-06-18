Mexico stuns defending champion Germany, 1-0

Hirving Lozano was named Man of the Match after scoring the goal that gave Mexico a 1-0 victory against the 2014 champion Germany in the FIFA World Cup early Monday morning, Philippine time.

Germany had more control of the match but Lozano was still able to spoil Manuel Neuer’s return in the 35th minute by cutting down low to his right for the score.

Earlier, Serbia edged Costa Rica, 1-0, courtesy of Aleksandar Kolarov who scored the third direct free-kick of the tournament.

Later in the day, a header from Steven Zuber allowed Switzerland to draw its match against Brazil at 1-all.

Philippe Coutinho was named Man of the Match after putting Brazil ahead at 1-0 just 20 minutes into the match.

However, Zuber scored the equalizer for Switzerland with a header in the 50th minute.

Brazil’s strong attacking lineup ran into trouble with the equally strong defensive side that Switzerland put up.

The draw allowed Serbia to take the top of Group E.