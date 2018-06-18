Police arrests San Fernando’s second most wanted

Police authorities nabbed Bonifer Cantil, who was named as the second most wanted personality in San Fernando town, Cebu.

Cantil, 43, was arrested in his rented house in Sitio Luwan-Luwan, Barangay Poblacion, San Fernando at past 3 p.m. on Sunday (June 18) by virtue of arrest warrants for selling drugs and committing the crime of attempted homicide.

Cantil is now detained at the jail facility of San Fernando police station.