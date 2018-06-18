Students found positive of illegal drug use

One senior high school student was found positive for using shabu while the other five tested positive for using marijuana.

Police caught the students having a pot session in Paulin Street, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, last week.

The result came from the Regional Crime Laboratory today.

Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, of Fuente Police Station, identified the suspects as Angelo Tanud-Tanud, 19; Clark Deiparine, 19; and Mark Daniel Gonzelvo, 18, who are all attending in the same university in Cebu City. While 18-year-old Kurt Jhon Rizon is a student from Abellana National High School.

The other two who were found positive were both minors, said Macatangay.

Macatangay told Cebu Daily News that a case for illegal possession of drugs will be filed today while the minors were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-7).