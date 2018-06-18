Korean who sold P7.2-M non-existent phones nabbed in Sucat

Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents have arrested a South Korean fugitive who reportedly deceived 381 compatriots into buying 150 million won (P7.2 million) worth of non-existent mobile phones.

BI chief Jaime Morente identified the fugitive as 33-year old male Lim Jong Keon, who was arrested by the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit at a condominium in Sucat, Parañaque last June 8.

“He is the subject of an Interpol (International Police Organization) notice, and has been tagged as one of Korea’s most wanted criminals due to the large number of people that he victimized,” Morente said in a statement.

Morente, citing information from the Korean Embassy, disclosed that the fugitive was facing charges for large-scale fraud before South Korean courts.

Immigration spokeswoman Dana Sandoval said Lim, who had been wanted in South Korea since 2013, could be sentenced to ten years in jail.

The South Korean government has canceled the fugitive’s passport.

As of this writing, the BI was processing his deportation. /cbb