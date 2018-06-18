Osmeña shuts down V-hire terminal

Southbound vans-for-hire (V-hires) will have to look for another terminal.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has ordered the closure of the V-Hire Terminal in Barangay Kamagayan.

The mayor said he sent the closure order to the operators on Sunday.

“I don’t know where they will go. That is their problem,” Osmeña said.

He said his decision came after he learned that vehicles of the Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) were not allowed to park at the.

Before, v-hires used to occupy One Citilink Terminal along N. Bacalso Ave. However, they were relocated several times after former Mayor Micheal Rama ordered the closure of the facility in July 2015 because of a tax delinquency and lack of permits from the city.