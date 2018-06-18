Manhunt ops still on for Babag councilman; city gov’t to provide legal, financial assistance to the victim’s family

The manhunt operation for the councilman who shot and wounded his 36-year-old cousin continues.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria ordered the Mabolo Police to not stop until they arrest Renante Bacarisas, councilman of Barangay Babag, Cebu City.

Senior Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, commander of the Mabolo Police Station, the victim’s wife has decided to file a case for frustrated murder against the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City government will provide financial and legal assistance to the family of Bacarisas’ victim.