Manhunt ops still on for Babag councilman; city gov’t to provide legal, financial assistance to the victim’s family
The manhunt operation for the councilman who shot and wounded his 36-year-old cousin continues.
Senior Supt. Joel Doria ordered the Mabolo Police to not stop until they arrest Renante Bacarisas, councilman of Barangay Babag, Cebu City.
Senior Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, commander of the Mabolo Police Station, the victim’s wife has decided to file a case for frustrated murder against the suspect.
Read related story here: Barangay Babag councilman flees after shooting cousin
Meanwhile, the Cebu City government will provide financial and legal assistance to the family of Bacarisas’ victim.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.