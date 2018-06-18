Radio reporter lands in hospital
A radio reporter was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a four-wheel vehicle along Salinas Drive in Cebu City at past 1 a.m. Monday, June 18.
Jose Gregy Magdadaro of dySS Super Radyo Cebu remains confined in a private hospital and his condition has yet to be verified.
Police are verifying if there was security camera footage of the incident.
