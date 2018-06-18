3 dead, 200 hurt as strong quake jolts Osaka, Japan

A powerful quake rocked Japan’s second city of Osaka on Monday, killing three people including a nine-year-old girl and injuring more than 200, according to an official tally.

Television images showed buildings swaying and burst pipes spewing water after the quake, which struck at the height of rush hour in the city of around two million.

However, there was no large-scale destruction and no tsunami warning issued after the earthquake, although commuters were stranded and tens of thousands were left without power.

Among the casualties was a nine-year-old girl who died in the city of Takatsuki north of Osaka, reportedly trapped by a collapsed wall following the 5.3-magnitude quake.

Local media said the other two dead were an 80-year-old man – killed by a collapsing wall – and a man trapped under a bookcase in his home.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said more than 200 people were injured.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters the government was “working united, with its first priority on saving people’s lives.”