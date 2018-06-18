TRAFFIC CONGESTION CONCERN
Cebu-based netizens were worried over news on the congested traffic situation along Natalio Bacalso Avenue on Monday (June 18) morning, the second week of the school season.
Oscar Inoc Pantonial wrote, ”Maytag mahoman ang underpass masolbad dayon ang trafiic, nga ang mga sakyanan sa kalsada nagkadaghan nman sad”.
”Agwanta lang ta gamay. Mahuman nang project ma okay na ang trapiko. Sa una pa unta ni gi solusyunan pero saon taman. Si Osmeña paman ang nka action ug hatag solusyon,” Fevrier Anthony Torcino said
Facebook user Sheila Milan commented, ”Di ko kaimagine inig July and August na tanan schools na mag open sa klase’”.
