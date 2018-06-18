23 Cebu schools wait for tuition hike

AT least 20 Higher Education Institutions in Cebu (HEI) are among the 30 schools in Central Visayas awaiting the decision of the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) on their request for a tuition increase.

Dr. Carlyn Dela Peña, officer-in-charge on tuition and education of CHEd – 7, said they had not received any order yet from the Commission En Banc of CHEd.

Dela Peña clarified earlier reports that the approved tuition increase was only about 12 percent for the first year level.

She said that it was the prerogative of the schools if they would push for an increase so that they could improve their facilities or increase the salaries of their teachers.

According to CHEd, there are 16 HEIs in Cebu, that applied for a tuition increase for freshmen while seven Cebu schools applied for a tuition increase for all year levels.