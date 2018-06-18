NFA rice not yet unloaded

The National Food Authority in Central Visayas (NFA-7) is expecting to unload the 10,000 metric tons or 200,000 bags of Vietnam-imported rice from the first vessel that arrived in Cebu not later than Wednesday.

Olma Marie Bayno, NFA-7 Information Officer, said the M/V Vina Gold arrived in Cebu last Sunday, June 17.

However, Bayno said that the vessel has not yet docked at the Cebu International Port (CIP) pending the accomplishment of some clearances from the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“Need pa man sila mag-secure og mga permits (from BOC) ang cargo handler. (The cargo handler still needs to secure the necessary permits). The cargo handler was hired by the supplier from Vietnam so that is still their responsibility,” said Bayno.

The vessel is now anchored in the seawaters off Kawit Island.

“Mo-coordinate lang na sila sa NFA when they are ready for the unloading or if nakadunggo na sa CIP,” said Bayno.

“If they will be able to complete it today (Monday), maybe we can proceed with the unloading on Tuesday or Wednesday,” Bayno added.

The shipment makes up 40 percent of the 25,000 metric tons of imported rice allocated for Central Visayas.

Bayno said that they are expecting another 7,000 metric tons of Vietnam rice to arrive in CIP on June 20.

“We just received a communication from central office nga mauna ang kaning 10,000 metric tons than the 7,000 which we earlier reported,” said Bayno.

According to Bayno, the remaining 8,000 metric tons of imported rice for Central Visayas will come from Thailand but no communication has been given yet as to the estimated date of arrival.

Bayno said that the imported supplies of NFA rice may be available at accredited retailers by mid of July.

However, she clarified that retailing is the least priority in allocating the NFA rice supplies.

Government agencies mandated for relief and emergency operations like the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (DRRMOs) and the social welfare projects of LGUs are the topmost priority of the supplies, Bayno said.