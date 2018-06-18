Six arrested teens test positive for marijuana use

ALL six teenaged students arrested during a pot session tested positive for marijuana use. One of them also tested positive for use of shabu.

According to Fuente Police precinct commander, Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, the six teenagers, two of them minors, were subjected to drug tests by the Regional Crime Laboratory Office.

Two of the teenagers are grade 11 students of Southwestern University, while two others are also grade 11 students from Abellana National High School.

They all tested positive for marijuana use, but the other student from Abellana also tested positive for shabu.

The two minors also tested positive for marijuana.

They were apprehended by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Fuente Police at the back of the Abellana Sports Complex, along Paulin Street in Barangay Sambag I last Wednesday.

“I want to know the source, where this student bought shabu,” Macatangay said.

“As of this time we cannot tell yet who is the source,” Macatangay added.